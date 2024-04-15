GENERATION STEEL Return With New Singer; "Steelers" Single Available In May

Starting off the spring with fresh wind and an incredible amount of power, Generation Steel introduce their new singer, Dirk Meyer (ex-Ivory Tower), and announce the upcoming new single and heavy metal anthem, "Steelers".

The band remains true to their traditional heavy metal style and the guys are already working hard on song material for their third long player.

"Steelers" will be available on May 2 via El Puerto Records on all well-known and popular digital download and streaming platforms as well as on YouTube as audio visualizer. Pre-save the single here.

Lineup:

Dirk Meyer (Vocals)

Jack the Riffer (Guitar)

Pascal Lorenz (Lead Guitar)

Guests:

Andreas Drommershausen (Bass)

Marc Laukel (Drums)