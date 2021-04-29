GENESIS Announce The Last Domino? North American Fall Tour 2021; Video Trailer

Genesis has confirmed their return to North America for the first time in 14 years. The Last Domino? Tour 2021 will have Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford playing major cities across the US and Canada this November and December. The group will be joined by Nic Collins on drums, and the band’s long-time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

Kicking off in Chicago on November 15, Genesis’ The Last Domino? North American Tour 2021 will continue on to Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, NYC, Columbus, Belmont Park and Pittsburgh before wrapping in Boston on December 15.

Pre-sale tickets for all shows will be available first through Ticketmaster Verified Fan on May 5, followed by the general public on-sale on May 7. To register for presale tickets and for more information on the tour, tickets and VIP packages, please visit genesis-music.com.

Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program aims to create a safe and reliable ticket-buying experience to ensure that tickets get into the hands of real fans first. Fans must register for access between now and Sunday, May 2 at 11:59 pm ET. If verified and selected, fans can secure their tickets beginning Wednesday, May 5, at 10 am local time. Beginning May 7, tickets will be available through a public on-sale.

Tour dates:

November

15 - United Center - Chicago, IL

18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

20 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

22 - Centre Bell - Montréal, QC

25 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

27 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

29 - Little Caesars - , MI

30 - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, OH

December

2 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

5 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

8 - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

10 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY

13 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

15 - TD Garden - Boston, MA