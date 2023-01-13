GENESIS - BBC Broadcasts CD / Vinyl Collection Featuring Unreleased Material To Be Released In March; Now Available For Pre-Order

Genesis BBC Broadcasts is an extensive collection of broadcast material from one of the biggest selling recording artists of all time, and one of Britain's most internationally renowned bands. Curated by founding member Tony Banks and the group’s long-time engineer and producer Nick Davis, it is available as a 53-track 5-CD set and 24-track triple LP.

Due to be released on March 3rd, 2023, this is the first time all of these tracks have been released on vinyl and the first time a majority of the iconic 1987 Wembley show have been made available in an audio only format (further details below). All formats are available for pre-order now at this location.

These collections represent the cream of the group’s work recorded by the BBC between 1970 and 1998, and it includes contributions from all three of the group’s vocalists, Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Ray Wilson. With notes by author Michael Hann, and packaged with a 40-page booklet, BBC Broadcasts contains favourites such as "Home By The Sea", "Mama", "Duchess", "Carpet Crawlers", "No Son Of Mine", "Turn It On Again", and many more.

With only a handful of these tracks previously officially available, Genesis BBC Broadcasts acts as both a collector’s cornucopia and an alternative “greatest hits”. Stretching from the very beginnings of the band’s career via appearances on ‘Night Ride’ and John Peel, the set encompasses both of the group’s Knebworth performances (78 and 92) as well as their much-loved 1980 show at London’s Lyceum, and triumphant sell-out run of shows at Wembley in 1987.

Rounded out by material from the NEC in 1998 and Paris Theatre and Nightride sessions from the early 70s, as well as the much sought-after encore version of "Watcher Of The Skies" at Wembley Empire Pool in 1975, Genesis ‘BBC Broadcasts’ is a veritable treasure trove.

Genesis are one of the world’s biggest selling and most successful bands of all time. They have sold an estimated 100 million albums and have played to sold-out stadiums and arenas all over the world for decades, most recently with their global sold-out Last Domino? Tour which concluded with a three-night run at London’s O2 Arena on 22 March 2022.

The evolution of Genesis is unique, their sound developed and progressed throughout their career and with multiple line-up alterations in the early years, the classic line-up of Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford took shape in 1976.

Tracklisting (all tracks previously officially unreleased except where indicated)

5CD Set

CD1

"Shepherd" - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)

"Pacidy" - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)

"Let Us Now Make Love" - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)

"Fountain Of Salmacis" - Paris 1972

"Musical Box" - Paris 1972

"Stagnation" - Sounds Of ‘70 1971 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)

"Harlequin" - Peel Jan 1972

"Get Em Out By Friday" - Peel sept 1972

"Harold The Barrel" - Peel sept 1972

"Twilight Alehouse" - Peel sept 1972

"Watcher of the Skies" - In Concert 1975

CD2

"Squonk" - Knebworth 1978

"Burning Rope" - Knebworth 1978

"Dance On A Volcano" - Knebworth 1978

"Drum Duet" - Knebworth 1978

"Los Endos" - Knebworth 1978

"Deep In The Motherlode" - Lyceum 1980

"Dancing With The Moonlit Knight" - Lyceum 1980

"Carpet Crawlers" - Lyceum 1980

"One For The Vine" - Lyceum 1980

"Behind The Lines" - Lyceum 1980

"Duchess" - Lyceum 1980

"Guide Vocal" - Lyceum 1980

"Turn it On Again" - Lyceum 1980

"Dukes Travels" - Lyceum 1980

"Dukes End" - Lyceum 1980

CD 3

"Say It’s Alright Joe" - Lyceum 1980

"The Lady Lies" - Lyceum 1980

"Ripples" - Lyceum 1980

"In The Cage" - Lyceum 1980

"The Raven" - Lyceum 1980

"Afterglow" - Lyceum 1980

"Follow You, Follow Me" - Lyceum 1980

"I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)" - Lyceum 1980

"The Knife" - Lyceum 1980

"Mama" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)

"Domino" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

CD 4

"That’s All" - Wembley 1987(previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)

"The Brazilian" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"Throwing It All Away" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"Home By The Sea" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"Second Home By The Sea" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"Invisible Touch" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"Drum Duet" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"Los Endos" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"Not About Us" - NEC 1998

"Dividing Line" - NEC 1998

CD5

"No Son of Mine" - Knebworth 1992

"Driving The Last Spike" - Knebworth 1992

"Old Medley" - Knebworth 1992

"Fading Lights" - Knebworth 1992

"Hold On My Heart" - Knebworth 1992

"I Can’t Dance" - Knebworth 1992

3LP Set (all tracks previously officially unreleased except where indicated. All tracks previously unreleased on vinyl)

Side 1

"Musical Box" - Paris 1972

"Stagnation" - Sounds Of ‘70 1971(previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)

"Harlequin" - Peel Jan 1972

"Harold The Barrel" - Peel Sept 1972

Side 2

"Get Em Out By Friday" - Peel Sept 1972 "Watcher Of The Skies" - In Concert 1975

"Dancing With The Moonlit Knight" - Lyceum 1980

"Carpet Crawlers" - Lyceum 1980

Side 3

"Behind The Lines" - Lyceum 1980

"Duchess" - Lyceum 1980

"Guide Vocal" - Lyceum 1980

"Dukes Travels" - Lyceum 1980

"Dukes End" - Lyceum 1980

Side 4

"Say It’s Alright Joe" - Lyceum 1980

"The Lady Lies" - Lyceum 1980

"I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)" - Lyceum 1980

Side 5

"Mama" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)

"That’s All" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)

"Home By The Sea" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"Second Home" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

Side 6

"Throwing It All Away" - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

"No Son Of Mine" - Knebworth

"Driving The Last Spike" - Knebworth