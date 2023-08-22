GENESIS Guitarist MIKE RUTHERFORD's Apocalyptic 1986 #1 Hit Was So Eerie That It Was Banned By Radio For Dangerous Lyrics; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up... In 1985, legendary band Genesis took some time off when their lead singer, Phil Collins, was working on his solo album, No Jacket Required. So the band's other prolific songwriter and guitarist, Mike Rutherford, started his own band. He called it Mike + The Mechanics. They recruited two different singers, Paul Young and Paul Carrack, and out of nowhere they had a hit album that contained three big hits: 'All I Need Is A Miracle', 'Taken In', and today’s song 'Silent Running (On Dangerous Ground)'. which went to #1. This massive hit was renamed when it was chosen to be in a 1986 movie called Choke Canyon. This song is so eerie and satisfyingly creepy it’s found new life time and again since the 80s. It’s such a freaking cool song. Years later it was banned from radio during the Gulf War for truly dumb reasons. Today we have the story from an interview I did with its singer. One of the greatest singers ever, and a man who’s had hits with many different bands including his own solo stuff. The story of this eerie apocalyptic #1 rock hit from 1986 hit that predicted what’s happening right now is next."