GENESIS Legend PHIL COLLINS Ripped Off A PRINCE Classic For His #1 Solo Hit "Sussudio"; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, the story of the #1 1985 smash 'Sussudio' by Phil Collins. Based on a made-up word... one that just fell out of Phil’s mouth while he was singing. Even Phil had no idea what it meant. Unable to think of anything better, Collins decided to just make up a meaning. But as weird as it is, this song completely captivated listeners. However, as 'Sussudio' started gaining traction as part of Phil Collin’s 1985 blockbuster album, No Jacket Required, it also stirred up controversy. Critics noticed that its central riff was nearly a carbon copy of another huge hit from a few years earlier: '1999' by Prince. And not long after, Phil Collins confessed it was a rip-off job. But the question was 'to what degree?' The parallels were unmistakable. but were they enough to nail Phil Collins for plagiarism? Find out next on the Professor Of Rock."