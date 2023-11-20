GENESIS Legend PHIL COLLINS' Treasure Trove Of Memorabilia To Be Auctioned By Ex-Wife

Kodner Auction Gallery, a premier destination for fine art and collectibles, is thrilled to unveil the upcoming auction of the Phil & Orianne Collins Collection. This event is scheduled for December 6, starting at 6 PM, Eastern Time, and will also be available for online bidding at Kodner.com, commencing on November 24.

This extraordinary auction features a treasure trove of unique and personal items from the iconic musician, Phil Collins, and his ex-wife, Orianne Collins. The collection includes an impressive array of items that will undoubtedly captivate enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Highlights of the auction include:

- Phil Collins' Personal Yamaha Piano ($50,000 - $100,000 Estimate): A cherished instrument that resonates with the music of a legend.

- Paul Wegner Musician Bronze Sculptures: Several exquisite sculptures crafted by the renowned artist, showcasing Phil's passion for music.

- Vintage Wurlitzer Jukebox: Phil’s classic piece of musical history, evoking the nostalgia of bygone eras.

- 2016 Romero Britto Custom Portrait of Orianne Collins: A vibrant and unique piece of art created by the celebrated artist Romero Britto, capturing Orianne's essence in a stunning portrait.

- Orianne's Couture Collection: A selection of high-end couture items, including Chanel clothing, shoes, boots, and handbags that reflect Orianne's style and fashion sensibilities.

- Fine Jewelry: A dazzling assortment of fine jewelry pieces that will leave collectors and connoisseurs in awe.

"This auction is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire some of the most personal and iconic items from the private collection of Phil and Orianne Collins," said Russ Kodner of Kodner Auction Gallery. "These items are some of Phil Collins’ most iconic instruments and collectables, and Orianne’s most prized possessions."

Orianne Collins told The New York Post's "Page Six," that "It pains me to part with these cherished items, but I recently downsized homes and simply do not have room for many of the items. Furthermore, this auction will allow me to donate a large portion of proceeds to the “Never Give Up Foundation,” which fills in the gaps needed to build a more inclusive future for those with disabilities like Spinal Muscular Atrophy. These are some of our most prized family possessions including the vintage Wurlitzer juke box Phil’s manager gifted us when we got married in 1999, and Phil's personal Yamaha piano that was our family piano, where he taught our son Nicholas to play. I am also auctioning off a huge collection of Chanel. I was Chanel’s number one client in 2001 with more than 500 pairs of Chanel shoes in my collection. This auction features so many high-end couture items, including Chanel clothing, shoes, boots, and a large selection of Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry."

Bidders and collectors from around the world are invited to participate in this extraordinary event. The online pre-bidding period will begin on November 24, allowing interested parties to explore the items and place their bids in advance of the live auction on December 6.

To participate in this historic event, please visit Kodner.com and register as a bidder. The auction catalog, additional details, and terms of participation are available on the website.