GENO MICHELLINI - Former KLOS 95.5 Los Angeles "Drive-Time" DJ Dead At 77

Variety is reporting that Geno Michellini, a familiar voice to Los Angeles rock fans as the afternoon DJ during the ’80s and ’90s on KLOS, died March 2 at age 77. The death was not widely reported until Monday.

An official obituary written by friends David Forman and Frank Martin said he “passed peacefully at home of natural causes with his beloved cat Bud Bud by his side.” Michellini’s death follows by about five months that of fellow L.A./San Francisco DJ Dusty Street, with whom he was said to be especially close, helping care for her before her passing.

Michellini held down the afternoon spot on album-rock giant KLOS from 1984-94. He also hosted a syndicated program called “Power Cuts” on the Global Satellite Network. “You can’t really believe it’s happening,” he was quoted as saying of his sudden ascent in a top market. “I went from being out of work to the number one station in Southern California and a national radio show all in the same day.”

His signature phrase, “How Ya Doin'” — inspired by his friend Joe Walsh — was emblazoned in KLOS’ familiar rainbow-surrounded bumper stickers. “Bang the Drum” was another catchphrase, coming off his ritual playing of Todd Rundgren’s “Bang The Drum All Day” to begin his program every Friday at 4.

A seven-minute comedy segment called “The 5 O’Clock Funnies” was a key part of his program during drive time, and Tim Allen credited his first appearances on the show in early 1989 as giving him his big break. After playing seven minutes of Allen’s standup for the first time, “in 24 hours, the station got 500 calls,” the DJ said.

