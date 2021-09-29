GENTLE SAVAGE Launch Teaser For Upcoming "Carry The Fire" Music Video

Gentle Savage have launched a teaser for their upcoming video for "Carry The Fire", featured on the band's debut album, Midnight Waylay, available at Bandcamp. Watch below:

Lead vocalist Tornado on the album: "Midnight Waylay depicts a ‘taking it easy in the daytime, turning into a beast at night’ kind of lifestyle. Just like a hunter strikes from the shadows, ruthless and silent, these songs can without warning rock your world. As a concept the album Midnight Waylay is best appreciated when served whole, but each song has its own character and works well independently. Find your own adventure, let yourself loose!"

Midnight Waylay tracklisting:

“Karelian Magic”

“Personal Hades”

“YNAMW (You Never Ask Me Why)”

“Into The Abyss”

“Honey Bunny”

“After All”

“Run Run Poor Boy”

“Livin’ It Up”

“Carry The Fire”

Gentle Savage are:

Tornado Bearstone - songwriter, vocals and guitar

Jay B - drums and backing vocals

Vance Bead - bass and backing vocals

Tim O`Shore - guitar and backing vocals

Theo van Boom - keyboards and backing vocals

(Band photo - Timo Soasepp)