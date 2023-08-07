GEOFF TATE And ADRIAN VANDENBERG To Tour Together In 2024
August 7, 2023, 57 minutes ago
Former Queensrÿche vocalist Geoff Tate, and former Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg will be touring The United States together next year. The pair has announced 16 shows together, kicking off in Clearwater, FL on February 26th, 2024 at the Capitol Theater. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, August 11th at 10:00 am local time. The confirmed routing is as listed:
February
26 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
27 - Melbourne, FL - King Center
28 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
29 - Daytona, FL - Peabody Auditorium
March
1 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
2 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
3 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
5 - Nashville, TN - Country Music Hall Of Fame
7 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
8 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
9 - Macon, GA - Capitol Theatre
12 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
13 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
14 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
15 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
16 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre