GEOFF TATE Announces "Operation: Mindcrime - The Final Chapter" US Tour For 2025

Original Queensrÿche singer Geoff Tate, who left the band in 2012, has announced Operation: Mindcrime -The Final Chapter, an extensive US tour in 2025.

Select venues will do a pre-sale this Wednesday, October 2 at 10 AM, local time. All tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 4, at 10 AM, local time. For ticket links, head here. For Meet & Greet passes, head here.

Tour dates:

March

18 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

21 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

22 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive Wichita

23 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

25 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

26 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive Fort Smith

27 - Dallas, TX - Echo Music Halt

28 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

30 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

April

1 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

2 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

3 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theater

4 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

5 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

6 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse

8 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

9 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

10 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

11 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

13 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

15 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive

16 - Columbus, OH - TempleLive

17 - Plainfield, IN - Hendrick's Live

18 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

21 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

22 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

23 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary

25 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

September

25 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

26 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

27 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

28 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

October

1 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theatre

2 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

3 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre

5 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

8 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall

9 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theatre

10 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theater

11 - Tarrytown, NY - Music Hall

12 - Fairfield, CT - Sacred Heart Theatre

16 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

17 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts

18 - North Tonawanda, NY - Riviera Theatre