GEOFF TATE Issues Update Following "Medical Procedure" - "Feeling So Much Better Each Day!," Says Former QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman

Back on June 13, original Queensrÿche frontman Geoff Tate, who left the band in 2012, checked in via social media to reveal he'd be taking some time off from touring. Tate said, "I am having a medical procedure and my health professionals want me to recover over the summer. I will be back and rocking South America in January. Looking forward to seeing everyone on the road."

Geoff has since issued an update via his official Facebook page. Sharing the photo below, he says: "All my gratitude to the talented Dr. Sami Kueri for giving me a healthy heart!! Feeling so much better each day!" ❤️