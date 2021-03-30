GEOFF TATE On New SWEET OBLIVION Album And Comparisons To QUEENSRŸCHE - "I Gave Up, Years Ago, Trying To Figure Out How People Hear Music"; Audio

On the new episode of Talking Metal, Emily Strigl interviews former Queensrÿche vocalist Geoff Tate. Topics include the new Sweet Oblivion album Relentless, Queensrÿche, social media, the United States, the haunted saxophone, the Rage For Order album, Chris DeGarmo, new music he is working on, his family, and more.

Tune in here.

Sweet Oblivion, the musical project centered around revered vocalist Geoff Tate, have released a video for "Another Change", a track from the upcoming album, Relentless, produced by Aldo Lonobile and set for release on April 9 via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch the video below, and pre-order/save Relentless on CD, Limited Edition Green Vinyl, and/or Digital formats here.

Relentless is the sophomore album from Sweet Oblivion, which showcases former Queensrÿche vocalist Geoff Tate. Conceived, overseen, and A&R'ed by Serafino Perugino, President and A&R director of Frontiers Records, the project sees Tate returning to a musical style he is revered for. The self-titled debut album caused quite a stir in the international hard rock and metal scene since it brought Tate back to a musical landscape akin to the sound of the stone cold classic metal albums he released with Queensrÿche during the ‘80s. But what made the album work so well was that instead of being a simple throwback, other different musical influences were thrown into the mix, allowing fans to hear Tate in a simultaneously familiar and new musical setting.

While the production and main songwriting on the previous record were handled by Simone Mularoni of DGM, this time the production was instead handled by his fellow Italian metal maestro Aldo Lonobile (Secret Sphere, Timo Tolkki's Avalon, Archon Angel).

Not only does Aldo have producution and songwriting credits on the album, he also features on guitar. Other musicians appearing on the album include Michele Sanna on drums, Luigi Andreone on bass, and Antonio Agate on keyboards.

This time around, Tate is more involved in the songwriting and asked Aldo to draft a very special song for him, which he would ultimately sing in Italian. The song, 'Aria', also features guitars from Walter Cianciusi and Dario Parente, who are now in the Operation: Mindcrime live band with Tate.

"I have been spending more and more time in Italy over the last few years and the people and culture have captured my heart. I truly enjoyed working with my Italian counterparts to create this classic metal album," says Tate.

Musically, this album showcases the great songwriting and performing talents of Tate, Lonobile and his cast of musicians and also marks a very welcomed return for Tate to a style that he made famous along with his former band.

Fans of Tate’s work in Queensryche’s early days and of the previous Sweet Oblivion record will not want to miss this.

Tracklisting:

"Once Again One Sin"

"Strong Pressure"

"Let It Be"

"Another Change"

"Wake Up Call"

"Remember Me"

"Anybody Out There"

"Aria"

"I’ll Be The One"

"Fly Angel Fly"

"Another Change" video:

"Strong Pressure" lyric video:

Lineup:

Geoff Tate - Vocals

Aldo Lonobile - Guitars

Luigi Andreone - Bass

Antonio Agate - Keys

Michele Sanna - Drums