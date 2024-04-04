GEOFF TATE Performs QUEENSRŸCHE Classics In Toronto; 4K Video Posted

YouTube user Jim Symington has uploaded 4K video footage from former Queensrÿche frontman Geoff Tate's show last night (April 3) at the El Mocambo in Toronto, ON (Canada). Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Empire"

"I Am I"

"The Thin Line"

"Operation: Mindcrime"

"Breaking The Silence"

"I Don't Believe In Love"

"NM156"

"Screaming In Digital"

"Walk In The Shadows"

"Another Rainy Night (Without You)"

"Desert Dance"

"Jet City Woman"

"Silent Lucidity"

Encore:

"Welcome To The Machine" (Pink Floyd cover)

"Take Hold Of The Flame"

"Queen Of The Reich"