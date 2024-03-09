GEOFF TATE Performs QUEENSRŸCHE Set In Louisville; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming
March 9, 2024, 6 minutes ago
Former Queensrÿche frontman Geoff Tate and ex-Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg are currently touring together through the US. The tour kicked off in Clearwater, FL on February 26th, 2024 at the Capitol Theater. Fan-filmed video of Tate's entire March 7th show at the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, Kentucky can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Empire"
"Desert Dance"
"I Am I"
"The Thin Line"
"Operation: Mindcrime"
"Breaking the Silence"
"I Don't Believe in Love"
"NM156"
"Screaming in Digital"
"Walk in the Shadows"
"Another Rainy Night (Without You)"
"Jet City Woman"
"Silent Lucidity"
Encore:
"Welcome to the Machine" (Pink Floyd)
"Take Hold of the Flame"
"Queen of the Reich"
Remaining tour dates:
March
9 - Macon, GA - Capitol Theatre
12 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
13 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
14 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
15 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
16 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre