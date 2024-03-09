GEOFF TATE Performs QUEENSRŸCHE Set In Louisville; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming

Former Queensrÿche frontman Geoff Tate and ex-Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg are currently touring together through the US. The tour kicked off in Clearwater, FL on February 26th, 2024 at the Capitol Theater. Fan-filmed video of Tate's entire March 7th show at the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, Kentucky can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Empire"

"Desert Dance"

"I Am I"

"The Thin Line"

"Operation: Mindcrime"

"Breaking the Silence"

"I Don't Believe in Love"

"NM156"

"Screaming in Digital"

"Walk in the Shadows"

"Another Rainy Night (Without You)"

"Jet City Woman"

"Silent Lucidity"

Encore:

"Welcome to the Machine" (Pink Floyd)

"Take Hold of the Flame"

"Queen of the Reich"

Remaining tour dates:

March

9 - Macon, GA - Capitol Theatre

12 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

13 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

14 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

15 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

16 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre