GEOFF TATE - Pro-Shot Live Video Of QUEENSRŸCHE's "Around The World" And "Eyes Of A Stranger" Performed Acoustic At Socially Distanced Washington Show Available

On February 13th, former Queensrÿche vocalist Geoff Tate held an intimate acoustic / storytelling concert at The Historic Everett Theatre in Everett, Washington. Only 200 tickets were put up for sale as per COVID mandates, and all attendees had to wear a mask at all times. Check out pro-shot video of Queensrÿche's "Around The World" and "Eyes Of A Stranger" below.

In other news, Geoff Tate, who fronted Queensrÿche from 1981 to 2012, is ready to take his solo show back on the road. An official statement from Tate reads:

"We are announcing the following 2021 USA Tour dates to the 30th Anniversary of Empire and Rage For Order tour! All tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 26th, 2021 at 10:00 AM Local Time. We will also be posting these events to our official website, geofftate.com including ticket links as they come available and links for Meet and Greet Passes for purchase to meet Geoff and the band after the live shows."

Geoff Tate's newly announced American Tour, on which he will perform the Empire and Rage For Order albums live in their entirety, begins September 9th in Pawling, NY, and wraps up on November 14th in Poughkeepsie, NY. The complete routing is listed in the poster below.