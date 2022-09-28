GEOFF TATE To Perform Classic QUEENSRŸCHE Albums Rage For Order, And Empire On Australian Mini-Tour

Legendary vocalist Geoff Tate is coming back to Australia after his highly successful shows performing Operation: Mindcrime in its entirety back in pre-Covid 2020. This time, Aussie fans are in for a real treat, Geoff Tate and band will perform two classic Queensrÿche albums in their entirety, Rage For Order, and Empire.

Rage For Order was more progressive than the band's previous releases, with a layered and complex musical structure that employed a two-guitar approach, but also brought keyboards forward in the mix. Lyrically, the album explored social/personal, political and technological themes, among others highlighting the dangers of artificial intelligence and government intrusion. You will get to hear, live, classics like "Walk In The Shadows", "I Dream In Infrared", "Killing Words", "Surgical Strike", every song from the album... ALL classics!

Then after a short break, you will hear Queensrÿche's most commercially successful release to date, the multi-platinum worldwide smash, Empire.

Empire is the fourth full-length studio album by Queensrÿche, released on August 20, 1990. The album stands as Queensrÿche's most commercially successful release, reaching triple-platinum status and the primary single, the power ballad "Silent Lucidity", which reached #1 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks and #9 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Silent Lucidity" was also nominated for the Grammy Awards of 1992 in the categories Best Rock Song and Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.

Also hear other timeless tracks live such as "Jet City Woman", "Empire", "Anybody Listening"... the whole album, start to finish.

This will be a once in a lifetime experience for Aussie fans... this won't happen again. This will sell fast!

Limited VIP Meet & Greet With Geoff Tate, includes:

- Early access to the show and merch stand

- Get a photo on your phone/device with Geoff Tate

- Australian tour poster to get signed by Geoff Tate

- Exclusive VIP lanyard/laminate

- Bring along 2 personal items to get signed

- VIP ticket includes entry to show

Note: Melbourne VIP is sold out.

Dates:

February

8 - Melbourne, Australia - Croxton

9 - Sydney, Australia - Manning

10 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

