GEORGE LYNCH Announces SPREAD EAGLE Frontman RAY WEST As ELECTRIC FREEDOM Vocalist

Guitar legend George Lynch kicked off the year with the news he had changed his Lynch Mob band name to George Lynch And The Electric Freedom. He recently revealed via Instagram that he has recruited Spread Eagle vocalist Ray West to front the band.

Electric Freedom's line-up is rounded out bassist Rob DeLuca (Spread Eagle, UFO)and Jimmy D'Anda (Bulletboys)

Guesting on the Audio Ink Radio Podcast last summer, Lynch discussed changing the Lynch Mob band name, stating: "It's liberating, actually, to have a new band and a new name, and a name that shows the power of the name because with the new name, which is George Lynch's Electric Freedom. It really is electric freedom. It really defines the band because we're plugged in, we do a lot of kind of just off-the-cuff improvisation during our show you don't see very much in rock and roll anymore, not since the '70s. We're big fans of that, that's what we're raised on, so it's really I think more alive and vital than your kind of average thing where you just you go see a band and they're playing songs they wrote 35 years ago."