GEORGE LYNCH Demos ESP Kamikaze-1 Signature Series Model; Video
January 12, 2021, 42 minutes ago
Shown as part of the "ESP presents 2021" video event, iconic guitar legend George Lynch demos the ESP Kamikaze-1, one of the earliest Signature Series guitars created by ESP.
Deadline Music, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc., released Heavy Hitters, the new album from former Dokken members George Lynch and Jeff Pilson, on December 18, 2020.
Guitar-shredding virtuoso Lynch re-teams with former Dokken bandmate Pilson for a set of new studio recordings that turn pop music classics into powerful metal anthems. The album features jaw-dropping renditions of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World”, Prince’s “Kiss”, OneRepublic’s “Apologize”, Carole King’s “I Feel The Earth”, Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova” and more.
Tracklisting:
"One Of Us" (Joan Osbourne)
"You Got The Love" (Rufus & Chaka Khan)
"I Feel The Earth" (Carole King)
"Ordinary World" (Duran Duran)
"Music" (Madonna)
"Apologize" (OneRepublic)
"Nowhere To Run" (Martha & The Vandellas)
"Kiss" (Prince)
"It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" (R.E.M.)
"Champagne Supernova" (Oasis)
"Lucille" (Little Richard - Bonus track)
