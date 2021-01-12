GEORGE LYNCH Demos ESP Kamikaze-1 Signature Series Model; Video

Shown as part of the "ESP presents 2021" video event, iconic guitar legend George Lynch demos the ESP Kamikaze-1, one of the earliest Signature Series guitars created by ESP.

Watch the video below, and get more info on the George Lynch Signature Series, here.

Deadline Music, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc., released Heavy Hitters, the new album from former Dokken members George Lynch and Jeff Pilson, on December 18, 2020.

Guitar-shredding virtuoso Lynch re-teams with former Dokken bandmate Pilson for a set of new studio recordings that turn pop music classics into powerful metal anthems. The album features jaw-dropping renditions of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World”, Prince’s “Kiss”, OneRepublic’s “Apologize”, Carole King’s “I Feel The Earth”, Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova” and more.

Tracklisting:

"One Of Us" (Joan Osbourne)

"You Got The Love" (Rufus & Chaka Khan)

"I Feel The Earth" (Carole King)

"Ordinary World" (Duran Duran)

"Music" (Madonna)

"Apologize" (OneRepublic)

"Nowhere To Run" (Martha & The Vandellas)

"Kiss" (Prince)

"It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" (R.E.M.)

"Champagne Supernova" (Oasis)

"Lucille" (Little Richard - Bonus track)

"Ordinary World":

"It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" (R.E.M.)