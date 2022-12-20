GEORGE LYNCH Discusses Creation Process Behind Electric Ritual Art Collaboration - "It's Kind Of Like Going To A Creative Church"; Video

December 20, 2022

SceneFour, a Los Angeles-based design and branding firm known for its work using LED technology to transfer the musicians' unique style onto a canvas, has collaborated with guitar legend George Lynch (Lynch Mob, ex-Dokken) to create Electric Ritual.

In the new video below, Lynch talks about the creation process behind the Electric Ritual art collection:

The new collection of fine art crafted from guitar performance utilizing light-based technology. Lynch was able to create and capture his fretboard performance into extraordinary abstract images that were then laid to canvas.

Check out a trailer below. Go to GeorgeLynchArt.com for more information.



