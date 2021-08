GEORGE LYNCH On Dropping The LYNCH MOB Band Name - "It's Liberating; It Really Is Electric Freedom"

Guesting on the Audio Ink Radio Podcast, guitar legend George Lynch discussed the slow but steady return of live music, his relationship with former bandmate Don Dokken, and changing the Lynch Mob band name to George Lynch's Electric Freedom. Check out the interview below.

On dropping the Lynch Mob name

Lynch: "It's liberating, actually, to have a new band and a new name, and a name that shows the power of the name because with the new name, which is George Lynch's Electric Freedom. It really is electric freedom. It really defines the band because we're plugged in, we do a lot of kind of just off-the-cuff improvisation during our show you don't see very much in rock and roll anymore, not since the '70s. We're big fans of that, that's what we're raised on, so it's really I think more alive and vital than your kind of average thing where you just you go see a band and they're playing songs they wrote 35 years ago."

"I'd like to bring the audience another perspective in another dimension to what can happen on stage, and that is the creative moment in real-time, experiencing that and witnessing that. I love just the high-wire act, the tension of just everybody listening to each other and creating something in real-time right now, it's how we write songs. So guess what - we're gonna write a song on stage, maybe it'll be a little mini-song, maybe it'll fall apart. I don't know, see what happens. And then we'll go into our set."

With over 40 years playing guitar and songwriting as a professional musician, career firsts are minimal for someone as prolific as George Lynch. On August 20, George added another highlight with the release of his first-ever full-length instrumental album, Seamless. The album features nine brand new tracks and three bonus tracks from Lynch who is backed by drummer Jimmy D’Anda and bassist Eric Loiselle on the album. Seamless is produced by Lynch and is now available for pre-order in various configurations, here.

“Seamless is my attempt at creating a guitar driven instrumental record that delivers something outside the realm of what most people would expect from a guitar instrumental record coming from a semi-redeemed 80’s hair shredder. I wanted the record to be challenging but not exhausting; personal without being belligerently self-indulgent and include a fair amount of guitar histrionics and pay tribute to the masters without making it sound like I’m competing to be the end all summation of all guitar legacies that preceded me. I also wanted the underlying music to be more than vehicles for solos; I wanted the compositions to be able to stand on their own,” explains Lynch.

From the driving guitar riff of album opener “Quiver” to the haunting outro of album closer “Falling Apart,” it is clear George Lynch was looking to explore his writing and love for the guitar. Songs like “Cola,” “Sharks With Laser Beams,” and “Supersonic Hypnotic Groove Thing” explore the various musical styles George likes to play while giving him room to experiment with new sounds alongside his signature tone. The album on all formats includes three bonus tracks that were added to the album after the extra tracks were presented to the label. “Blue Light Effect,” House Of Eternal Return” and “The Weight” also show the musical diversity that only George Lynch as a trio can create.

Seamless tracklisting:

"Quiver"

"Cola"

"TJ69"

"Death By A Thousand Licks"

"iThink"

"Sharks With Laser Beams"

"Octavia"

"Supersonic Hypnotic Groove Thing"

"Falling Apart"

Bonus Tracks:

"Blue Light Effect"

"House Of Eternal Return"

"The Weight"

"Death By A Thousand Licks”: