GEORGE LYNCH Pays Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN During Dallas International Guitar Festival Jam; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On May 1st, guitar legend George Lynch (ex-Dokken) peformed at the Dallas International Guitar Festival in Dallas, TX YouTube user "arcme262" has posted footage from the jam along with the following recap:

"Right in the middle of a cool spontaneous jam, George starts playing an improvised into a Van Halen classic. Watch the looks exchanged by the rhythm section as they realize, and adjust. This was just one of several really cool moments during a killer and unique set by George at the Dallas Guitar Festival."

Pasadena Now is reporting that the city appears to be getting closer to honoring legendary guitarist and former Pasadena resident Eddie Van Halen, who founded the group Van Halen with his brother Alex.

Organizers who have been pushing for a memorial said on their GoFundMe page that they had met with a city official and an official with the Pasadena Center Operating Co.

Randa Schmalfeld and Julie Kimura said as a result of the meeting they were invited to design a plaque honoring Van Halen, who died on October 6 at age 65 after a long battle with cancer.

The plaque would be installed near the city Convention Center, which is next to the Civic Auditorium, where the band played a dozen times between 1975 and 1978.

According to the GoFundMe page established by Schmalfeld and Kimura, $6,500 has been donated by fans from around the world.

The shows that Van Halen played at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium brought the band widespread recognition and a fan base that helped to launch them into international stardom.

“Van Halen’s epic rise from local garage band to hometown heroes to international superstars is nothing short of incredible,” said Schmalfeld. “We are so delighted that Van Halen will be recognized with a plaque celebrating the band’s Pasadena roots, and the important role that the Pasadena Civic Auditorium played in the band’s early success. We are delighted to make this significant donation in celebration of Edward Van Halen’s extraordinary talent and in honor of Van Halen’s Pasadena roots."

Read more at PasadenaNow.com.