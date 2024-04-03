GEORGE LYNCH Performs Full DOKKEN Set With ALL OR NOTHING And XYZ Vocalist TERRY ILOUS In Florida; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Jordan's Rock Vault has shared front row video of guitar legend George Lynch's full Dokken set from The Rise Of The Decades tour stop in Mt. Dora, FL on March 21st. He is backed by special guests All Or Nothing and vocalist Terry Ilous of XYZ fame.

Setlist:

"Tooth And Nail"

"Dream Warriors"

"Kiss of Death"

"Lightnin' Strikes Again"

"Breaking The Chains" (enter Terry Ilous)

"The Hunter"

"It's Not Love"

"Just Got Lucky"

"Dead Or Alive"

"Into The Fire"

Back in 2022, Terry Ilous and George Lynch joined forces with All Or Nothing and recorded a new song, "Dead Or Alive". Check out the official video below.

Ilous: "Watch the video for the making of the new song 'Dead Or Alive' featuring George Lynch with the band All Or Nothing! Go to my site now to watch the video, and click the button below to purchase the song. Help support the band and the music by purchasing the song with the 'Name your price' option, starting as low as $1.50 US. All funds go directly to paying the band, studio, engineers, and production team No matter what you choose, we thank you all for your support of new music, and for keeping the music scene alive. Thank you."