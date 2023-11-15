GEORGE LYNCH Says DOKKEN / LYNCH MOB Packaged Tours Have Run Their Course - "Don And I Are On Relatively Good Terms, And So It Worked"; Video

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to Lynch Mob and former Dokken guitarist, George Lynch. In the interview Lynch discusses Lynch Mob's farewell retirement plans, talks tour setlists, the new Babylon album, and more. Watch below:

Lynch Mob recently released their final album, Babylon. Order here, and watch the clip below.

Babylon tracklisting:

"Erase"

"Time After Time"

"Caught Up"

"I’m Ready"

"How You Fall"

"Million Miles Away"

"Let It Go"

"Fire Master"

"The Synner"

"Babylon"

"The Synner" video:

"Caught Up" lyric video:

"Time After Time" video:

Lynch Mob recently announced The Final Ride, a farewell tour celebrating the band’s 35 year legacy. The tour is expected to kick off in January of 2024 and conclude in March of 2025 on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise.

George Lynch: “After 35 years since the inception of Lynch Mob, I feel the time is right to let this chapter of my musical life fade off into the sunset. I feel the timing is right because of the solidarity and camaraderie of our current lineup. It ensures that we’re leaving a powerful legacy with no regrets.

"Jimmy D’Anda has been my partner and brother for many decades. Jaron Gulino feels like he was designed in a laboratory to be the perfect bassist for this band. Gabriel Colon defies every lead singer stereotype by being one of the sweetest, kindest and most humble lead singer I’ve ever worked with, yet goes out every night and morphs into a stage stalking, golden throated lord.

"We laugh hard, work hard, and know we can step on to any stage at any time and own it. With our latest record I feel at peace knowing that we’ve documented the final chapter in the 35 year legacy of the MOB.”

Stay tuned for updates on the tour.

Lynch Mob are:

Gabriel Colón: Vocals

George Lynch: Guitars

Jimmy D’anda: Drums

Jaron Gulino: Bass