GEORGE THOROGOOD Diagnosed With "Very Serious Medical Condition"; North American Tour Dates Cancelled Through May 21

George Thorogood & The Destroyers have announced the cancellation of their North American tour dates through May 21.

A message from the band states: "With great sadness, we must announce the cancellation of our Canadian & U.S. tour dates from April 27, 2023 through May 21, 2023. George has been diagnosed with a very serious medical condition that will require immediate surgery and quite a few weeks of recuperation and healing. You, our fans, mean the world to us, and we know this news is not want you wanted to hear, but rest assured George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be back. We’ll keep you updated as we know more."

Cancelled dates are listed below. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

April

27 - The Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

28 - The Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

29 - Penticton Trade & Convention Centre - Penticton, BC

30 - CN Centre - Prince George, BC

May

2 - Bonnetts Energy Centre - Grand Prairie, AB

04 - River Cree Resort & Casino - Enoch, AB

05 - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino - Calgary, AB

06 - Casino Regina - Regina, SK

08 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK

09 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

11 - Kewadin Casino - Sault Ste. Marie, MI

12 - Sudbury Arena - Sudbury, ON

13 - Peterborough Memorial Centre - Peterborough, ON

14 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

16 - Centre In The Square - Kitchener, ON

17 - Fallsview Casino Resort - Niagara Falls, ON

19 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT

21 - Michelob Ultra Summer Stage at Tag’s - Big Flats, NY