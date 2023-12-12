GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS Unveil Extensive Career Collection In Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's "Legends Of Rock" Exhibit

George Thorogood & The Destroyers announce the launch of their career-spanning collection in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame "Legends Of Rock" exhibit today. Commemorating the bands 50th Anniversary, the exhibit showcases iconic items on the fifth floor of the Cleveland rock shrine Fans will have a chance to see iconic items from the bands illustrious career, including Thorogoods Gibson ES-125TDC electric guitar, 1966 Fender Dual Showman amplifier head, and custom faux snakeskin jacket; Bill Bloughs 1964 Fender Precision Bass Guitar; the late Hank Carters Selmer Super Action Series II alto saxophone; Jeff Simons White Slingerland Bass Drum; the Shure Vocal Master WA301S Speaker used as part of the Destroyers original P.A.; and the Checker Marathon roof sign from the taxi driven by the band on their historic 50 States/50 Dates tour, and more.

The exhibit arrives on the heels of series of two hugely successful events in Los Angeles commemorating the bands December 1, 1973 debut performance at the University of Delaware.

"For the past fifty years, we've spent nearly every night making music," George Thorogood reflects. "According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, we were also making history. Our heart and soul have been in this since day one; rock fans recognize that. The band and I are enormously humbled by this honor."

After five decades, more than 8,000 live performances, over 15 million albums sold, and now-classic hits that include "I Drink Alone", "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer", "Move It On Over", "Who Do You Love" and the definitive badass anthem "Bad To The Bone", few bands can still rock the house like George Thorogood & The Destroyers. For the past half-century and with no signs of slowing down, Thorogood and his long-time band Jeff Simon (drums), Bill Blough (bass), Jim Suhler (guitar), and Buddy Leach (saxophone) have delivered landmark performances at Live Aid and on SNL; opened club gigs for Muddy Waters and stadiums for The Rolling Stones; and remain one of the most reliable/formidable live acts in the world, with last years run of nearly 100 shows in 17 countries across three continents including Europe and Australia, being one of their biggest years yet.

