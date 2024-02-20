GERED MANKOWITZ - New Exhibition Of Works By JIMI HENDRIX, THE ROLLING STONES Photographer To Launch Opening Day Of Gibson Garage London

A collection of classic and unseen portraits by renowned photographer, Gered Mankowitz, will go on display at the Gibson Garage London launching on Saturday, February 24. For over 50 years, Mankowitz has helped shape the iconic images of the music industry’s key players. The Rolling Stones, Marianne Faithfull, Jimi Hendrix, PP Arnold, Kate Bush, Elton John, The Jam, Eurythmics, Oasis, and many more have all looked down the lens of his camera.

Mankowitz was The Rolling Stones’ official photographer from 1965–67, producing iconic album covers, and capturing the band onstage, and at home.

Mankowitz: “The privilege of being around extraordinary talents like Keith Richards with his exquisite Gibson Hummingbird and Brian Jones with his astonishing Firebird guitar are moments to treasure and I will never forget how lucky I have been.”

Exclusive signed prints by Mankowitz are available to purchase in-store and online at redhouseoriginals.com.

Opening in London on February 24, the Gibson Garage London is the ultimate guitar and music experience and features uniquely British cultural discoveries around every corner. It marks the first-ever Gibson flagship store outside of the US and follows the successful opening of the Gibson Garage Nashville.

Mankowitz: “I am so pleased to be the first featured photographer to show my work at the amazing Gibson Gallery at the Gibson Garage London and delighted to have had the opportunity to put together such a varied selection of images from my archive.”

On Friday, March 8 from 7:30-9:30 PM the Gibson Garage London will host a special “In Conversation” event, with Gered Mankowitz and London’s “First Lady of Soul” PP Arnold. Attendance is limited, RSVP to gibson@redhouseoriginals.com to attend.

Gered Mankowitz at The Gibson Gallery is curated by RedHouse Gallery in association with Iconic Images. For the exhibition catalogue or to view and purchase online visit Gered Mankowitz at The Gibson Gallery.

The Gibson Garage London is located at 61-62 Eastcastle St, London, UK (one block from Oxford Street) and is open daily Monday-Saturday from 10-7 PM and from 12-6 PM on Sunday.

For the latest news and updates on the Gibson Garage London follow Gibson Guitar UK’s Instagram: @GibsonGuitarUK, or visit the official webpage, here.



Gibson Garage London

61-62 Eastcastle Street

London, UK

W1W 8NQ

(one block from Oxford Street)

(Photos - © Gered Mankowitz)