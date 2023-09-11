German Hard Rockers WUCAN Sign To Long Branch Records

Up-and-coming German hard rock band, Wucan, have signed a worldwide record deal with the SPV label, Long Branch Records. The quartet from Dresden recently entered the German album charts for the first time in their career with their latest album, Heretic Tongue, followed by impressive performances at numerous European festivals.

"Wucan expands our artist roster as a highly motivated and promising group that knows how to win you over, especially live," comments Long Branch Records label manager Manuel Schönfeld. "Wucan innovatively merge the most diverse rock genres to create a legendary sound for today's time."

Wucan manager Karl Walterbach adds: "With Long Branch Records / SPV, Wucan has now found a label partner that is perfectly positioned internationally. This allows us to make optimal use of the global networks of our booking agent, MAD Tourbooking/Berlin. The first result will be a small UK tour in October 2023. We are looking forward to the upcoming cooperation."

Wucan are here to break up ossified genre conventions. Using 1960s rock rubrics, the band reaches past that traditional Anglo-American heritage, leaning instead, into the rock history of East Germany. Who out there can recall East German hard rock bands such as Babylon, Berluc or Blitzz? It is legendary names like these Wucan pay homage to, and with virtuoso bandleader Francis Tobolsky, deliver the freshest new spirit in the German rock scene.

Wucan & SPV / Long Branch Records (from left to right): Karl Walterbach (Management Wucan), Alexander Karlisch, Philip Knöfel, Francis Tobolsky, Tim George (all Wucan) & Manuel Schönfeld (SPV/Long Branch)

Wucan are:

Francis Tobolsky - Vocals / Guitar / Flute / Theremin

Tim George - Guitar

Philip Knöfel - Drums

Alexander Karlisch - Bass