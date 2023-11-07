German Power Metallers SCULFORGE Release New Single / Video "Kings Of The Battlefield"; Debut Album Out Now

German power metallers Sculforge, signed to MDD Records, released their critically acclaimed debut album, Intergalactic Battle Tunes, at the end of June. They have released an official video for the new single "Kings Of The Battlefield". Check it out below.

The band comments: "This song is for all those who always get up again, even if life permanently kicks them in the face! In a world that seems to get darker every day, positive songs like this are needed!"

Experience the epic saga of intergalactic warfare like never before with Sculforge's debut album, Intergalactic Battle Tunes. This groundbreaking high-speed power metal journey takes you from the dark side of the moon, through the Milky Way, and beyond!

When cabin fever struck seasoned musicians Polly McSculwood (vox, guit.) and Fabz McBlackscul (guitars) during lockdown in 2020, boredom ignited a grandiose idea: Sculforge. With Polly's passion for everything Sci-Fi, fantasy RPGs, PC games, and literature, the pair decided to weave an epic tale that echoes the vast, chaotic world of Warhammer 40K, where progress happens only on the battlefield.

Intergalactic Battle Tunes packs an epic punch with 26 riveting tracks. Each song is an intricate tapestry of power and thrash metal, punctuated by radio-play-like interludes that progress the thrilling narrative. Standouts include "Into The Never", "For The Omnisavior" and "The Sculforge Inn Incident." This album isn't just a collection of songs—it's a high-octane journey through time and space.

The band's unique line-up includes Polly McSculwood (Vocals & Guitar), Fabz McBlackscul (Guitar), Ariz Guinto (Bass), and Chris Merzinsky (Drums & Piano), all contributing to a virtuoso and fresh musical experience that fans of Helloween, Rhapsody, and Blind Guardian will adore.

Capturing the frenetic energy of their concept, the album was meticulously recorded at Hell’s Kitchen Studio Berlin and produced, mixed, and mastered by Fabian Pospiech & Sculforge. The cover by Aleh_z, and artwork by Oliver Göler & Fabian Pospiech, complement the saga's vast, mysterious universe.

Tracklist:

"Into The Never"

"Lost In The Warp"

"Forbidden Knowledge"

"For The Omnisavior"

"For Honor"

"Spacehull"

"Lost And Found"

"Dark Ruins"

"The Sovereign Protects"

"Secrets Unlocked"

"Slave To The Machine"

"The Extraction"

"Extermination"

"A New Hope"

"Castilla Stands"

"Glorious"

"Schwanengesang"

"The Escape"

"Epitaph"

"Kings Of The Battlefield"

"Reign Of Chaos"

"Follow Me"

"Into The Depths"

"Heart Of Darkness"

"The Sculforge Inn Incident"

"Sculforge Inn"

