German Thrash Legends HOLY MOSES Sign With Fireflash Records; New Album In The Works

Holy Moses are a solid institution in the international metal scene. Their multifaceted thrash metal, the charismatic voice of front woman Sabina Classen, and the mixture of traditional attitudes and experimental development have made the band a fixture since the early 80's. Holy Moses wrote metal history with classics like Finished With The Dogs (1987), The New Machine Of Liechtenstein (1989), World Chaos (1990) or Terminal Terror (1991). Today, Holy Moses sign the newly founded label Fireflash Records, a sub-label of Atomic Fire Records (Meshuggah, Helloween , Amorphis and others).

Sabina Classen: “I am totally delighted and happy that in Wossi we have found an old companion and friend who represents a new home for Holy Moses. Wossi (Markus Wosgien) founded Fireflash Records for us with the complete background of Atomic Fire Records. Wossi was and always is a fan of Holy Moses, who has put his love of music in an incredibly successful frame. I'm really looking forward to the cooperation between Holy Moses and Fireflash Records.”



Markus Wosgien: "Having the opportunity to sign and work with one of my all-time favorite bands, Holy Moses, made the idea of running my own label alongside Atomic Fire a reality. I still remember the moment when I was with I was 13 years old standing in our local record store holding the album The New Machine Of Liechtenstein, one of the first records I ever bought.This extreme and unique mix was out of this world, I was totally hooked and became a die-hard fan of the troupe; and I couldn't be prouder of Sabina and the band's confidence in writing this next chapter together."



Their latest album of 2014, Redefined Mayhem, is a prime example of a disc that skillfully blends past and present.

"Holy Moses has never had standard thrash songs and there never will be," explains Sabina Classen with justifiable pride. “We write songs that we like ourselves and don't compromise on trends or make concessions to false expectations. We don't have to please everyone, we're our own brand, we have our own sound, which includes crooked bars, technically demanding passages and unusual chord structures as well as interesting lyrics that deal with the dark side of people or the human psyche."



That Holy Moses show no signs of fatigue is due to the balance of founding members and musicians who have previously played together in other bands: singer Sabina Classen has been the voice and face of the group since 1981, bassist Thomas Neitsch has been in the band since 2008, drummer Gerd Lücking guitarist Peter Geltat joined Holy Moses in 2011/2012 . With this line-up, the band is perfectly positioned for the new challenges of a constantly evolving metal direction.



"In 2022/2023 we are now defining another new chapter in the band's history ," explains Sabina Classen. “The band has been growing together as a very strong team for more than 10 years. The new album, due out in 2023, is in the mix right now and will show in no uncertain terms that Holy Moses continues to be a force. We cannot reveal more at the moment.” .

2023 will be a very special year for Holy Moses!