German Thrashers ERADICATOR Reveal Video For "Beyond The Shadow's Void", From New Album The Paradox

German thrashers Eradicator have released their new single "Beyond The Shadow's Void." The song is the third to be revealed from The Paradox, the band's forthcoming new studio album to be released on September 20th via Metalville Records. The official video for "Beyond The Shadow's Void" can be seen below.

"Beyond The Shadow's Void" is not only the third single from the new Eradicator album, The Paradox, but also the opening track of the thrashers' sixth long-player. The lines of the track were inspired by the reporting of significant misdemeanors by great artists and driven by the question of whether one can still consume the cherished art without hesitation. Long before Jon Schaffer of US metal pioneers Iced Earth was involved in the storming of the Capitol in January 2021 and Til Lindemann used his position of power to pressure women into sexual acts, the master of morbid horror stories Howard Phillips Lovecraft was already surrounded by obvious xenophobic and anti-Semitic tendencies. The lyrics deal with the moral challenge that a reflective consumer of the art in question must face in this case. The special thing about it is that the lyrics are inspired by H.P. Lovecraft's writing style and choice of words.

Eradicator begin the song with an atmospheric rain backdrop that introduces the melancholic clean-guitar intro. The brute walls of guitars shatter the calm, and the storm develops into a pounding headbanger. The anger with which the lyrics are spat at you drives the verses forward. The patience to experience the approaching chorus is rewarded with a catchy melody and twin guitars with earworm potential. Until the last note, "Beyond The Shadow's Void" builds up to a furious thrash metal thunderstorm.

The Kraken dethrones the master. For the illustration of this single cover, Bianca Rother used the depiction of the immortal monster god Cthulhu from Lovecraft's stories. The single, as well as the entire album, was mixed/mastered by Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann (Orden Ogan, Asphyx, Brainstorm) and produced together with Seba Stöber.

The Paradox is undoubtedly the most versatile album by thrashers Eradicator. It will be released in the year of the band's 20th anniversary. The ten new songs deal lyrically with the contradictory nature of being human and present many musical facets, not only of thrash metal.

The Paradox bears the signature of Eradicator and shows their unbroken joy of playing. The band has now also made a name for itself live. However, the four guys from the Sauerland region in Western Germany are not afraid to refine and develop their new compositions stylistically. On The Paradox, Eradicator begin atmospherically with "Beyond The Shadow's Void": The track develops into a pounding headbanger, only to finally erupt into a thrash thunderstorm. In addition to death metal growls, including in the title track, "The Eleventh Hour (Ramble On)" is the first half-ballad in the band's repertoire. However, Eradicator have by no means forgotten how to swing the thrash club, as they tirelessly prove with "Drown In Chaos", "Hell Smiles Back" and "Fake Dealer," among others.

The lyrical themes on The Paradox reflect the dichotomy and ambivalence of human action and thought. "Perpetual Sacrifice" is about denigrating the weaker in order to make oneself feel greater and about the reversal between victim and perpetrator. "When The Shooting Begins" is about the paradox of wanting to create peace through war - whereby the truth is usually one of the first victims after the outcry of the weapons. The concluding "Debris Of Demise" is a fictional tale of mankind having to evacuate the planet due to environmental destruction, but the saving ark being unable to leave orbit due to the large amount of space debris. Singer / guitarist Seba Stöber comments: "We don't want to make a name for ourselves as moralizers, but rather reflect the issues and problems of our time. As artists, our task is also to stimulate a discourse!"

Like its predecessor, the album was mixed and mastered by Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann (Orden Ogan, Asphyx, Brainstorm), who once again managed to give Eradicator an authentic sound. After 20 years, the four musicians know what they want to sound like, and that's exactly what The Paradox sounds like.

Tracklist:

"Beyond The Shadow's Void"

"Drown In Chaos"

"When The Shooting Begins"

"Kill Cloud"

"The Paradox"

"Hell Smiles Back"

"The Eleventh Hour (Ramble On)"

"Perpetual Sacrifice"

"Fake Dealer"

"Debris Of Demise"

