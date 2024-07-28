German Thrashers ERADICATOR Reveal Video For "Kill Cloud", From New Album The Paradox

German thrashers Eradicator have released their new single, "Kill Cloud". The song is the second to be revealed from The Paradox, the band's forthcoming new studio album to be released on September 20th via Metalville Records. The official video for "Kill Cloud" can be enjoyed below.

The term "Kill Cloud" stands for the military use of the civilian internet and the information that our networked smart devices collect and transmit. The song lyrics are explicitly inspired by an interview with a female drone pilot who participated in several real theatres of war at the same time. She killed de facto people on the other side of the globe from her home office, in a country whose culture was foreign to her. The metaphors are reminiscent of a computer game and, together with the pilot's greatest concern, whether her hot coffee will be on her desk in the morning, represent the absurdity of the situation - the abstract military dehumanization of killing.

The hammering, Tyrolean tom runs and double-bass rhythms in the intro, verse, and bridge are a special musical stylistic device here. In the choruses, Eradicator slow down in favor of the melody and groove. The attentive listener will certainly not miss the jazzy vibes in the drumming before the accelerator pedal is pressed down again in the bridge, and the vocal line that closes the chorus brings you back into the world of unbridled thrash metal. The extended C section contains a special guitar solo that you immediately want to hear several times and reminds you of Megadeth-esque compositions. Eradicator's joy of playing sweeps you away in the instrumental interlude of "Kill Cloud", until the musical finale triumphs in thrashy style at the end of the song with increased drum and guitar parts.

The cover of the single shows a uniformed fighter from an elite unit, surrounded by ominous drones that only know the command "KILL." The bombed-out backdrop visualizes the cruelty of war. The young Ukrainian artist Alina Volnianska is responsible for the illustration, having created this work of art with an awareness of the sad reality of a destructive war of aggression to which her homeland is falling victim. The single, as well as the entire album, was mixed and mastered by Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann (Orden Ogan, Asphyx, Brainstorm) and produced together with Seba Stöber.

The Paradox is undoubtedly the most versatile album by thrashers Eradicator. It will be released in the year of the band's 20th anniversary. The ten new songs deal lyrically with the contradictory nature of being human and present many musical facets, not only of thrash metal.

The Paradox bears the signature of Eradicator and shows their unbroken joy of playing. The band has now also made a name for itself live. However, the four guys from the Sauerland region in Western Germany are not afraid to refine and develop their new compositions stylistically. On The Paradox, Eradicator begin atmospherically with "Beyond The Shadow's Void": The track develops into a pounding headbanger, only to finally erupt into a thrash thunderstorm. In addition to death metal growls, including in the title track, "The Eleventh Hour (Ramble On)" is the first half-ballad in the band's repertoire. However, Eradicator have by no means forgotten how to swing the thrash club, as they tirelessly prove with "Drown In Chaos", "Hell Smiles Back" and "Fake Dealer," among others.

The lyrical themes on The Paradox reflect the dichotomy and ambivalence of human action and thought. "Perpetual Sacrifice" is about denigrating the weaker in order to make oneself feel greater and about the reversal between victim and perpetrator. "When The Shooting Begins" is about the paradox of wanting to create peace through war - whereby the truth is usually one of the first victims after the outcry of the weapons. The concluding "Debris Of Demise" is a fictional tale of mankind having to evacuate the planet due to environmental destruction, but the saving ark being unable to leave orbit due to the large amount of space debris. Singer / guitarist Seba Stöber comments: "We don't want to make a name for ourselves as moralizers, but rather reflect the issues and problems of our time. As artists, our task is also to stimulate a discourse!"

Like its predecessor, the album was mixed and mastered by Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann (Orden Ogan, Asphyx, Brainstorm), who once again managed to give Eradicator an authentic sound. After 20 years, the four musicians know what they want to sound like, and that's exactly what The Paradox sounds like.

Tracklist:

"Beyond The Shadow's Void"

"Drown In Chaos"

"When The Shooting Begins"

"Kill Cloud"

"The Paradox"

"Hell Smiles Back"

"The Eleventh Hour (Ramble On)"

"Perpetual Sacrifice"

"Fake Dealer"

"Debris Of Demise"

