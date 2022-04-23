Germany's CHAPEL OF DISEASE Part Ways With Founding Bassist CHRISTIAN "C.K." KRIEGER

Germany's Chapel Of Disease have revealed they have parted ways with founding bassist Christian "C.K." Krieger. Their official statement is available below.

"Today we have to announce that our friend and bassist C.K. is no longer part of CoD.

Since we were never a band that strived for the big speeches on social media platforms, in this case it really can be put short: sometimes life comes along and changes what‘s happening in itself. There truly isn‘t any drama or bad blood behind this, but much rather our highest hopes and respect for him and for what‘s coming up. And since this strange construct we call a band never was about four people just playing music together, but rather more about four very connected individuals, we will not be searching for a new bass player as of now but treasure what we have achieved together. The band however will continue.

The biggest thanks to you for these last 14 years."

C.K. has issued the following statement:

"To add a few personal thoughts: I have nothing but gratitude for the past years with Chapel Of Disease. I am grateful to every single person who has made this band what it is today, grateful for all the experiences I have had that I could never imagine when we started all this, all the great gigs, among others at my personal favourite festivals. The tours with the coolest people who walk this earth. Sharing the stage with bands whose fans we have been for years. Being voted 'Album of the Month' several times by people who have influenced myself with their publications for 30 years.

But most of all, all the anecdotes, experiences and conversations based on friendship over the course of 14 years, so invaluable and beautiful. And no one can take all that away from me.

But now it's time to set off for new shores in the truest sense of the word and look ahead. Friendship will last over the distance, but the music is over for now. And I can only say thank you to all of you once again!

Dig in, see you!"

Launched in 2008, Chapel Of Disease have issued three albums to date, one demo, and one split release:

Death Evoked (2012 Demo - FDA Rekotz)

Chapel Of A Lifeless Cult (2012 split with Lifeless - FDA Rekotz)

Summoning Black Gods (2012 - FDA Rekotz)

The Mysterious Ways of Repetitive Art (2015 - FDA Rekotz)

...And As We Have Seen The Storm, We Have Embraced The Eye (2018 - Ván Records)

