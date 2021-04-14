Germany's ERADICATOR To Release Influence Denied Album In July; Artwork And Tracklisting Revealed

Metalville Records has announce July 23 as the international release date for the fifth album from Germany's Eradicator. Influence Denied will be the band's debut for the label.

Influence Denied is the sovereign consequence of the previous long-players. The band's passionate claim to raise their music to a new level results in audible joy of playing and convincing compositions: Eradicator's new work combines the sound of the San Francisco Bay Area ala Testament or Death Angel and the Teutonic elemental force of German genre greats like Kreator or Destruction. Fused with the soul of the band, the result is a massive thrash metal concoction.

With incisively authentic thrash metal and equally perceptive song lyrics, they hold a mirror up to society on their new album. Encouraged to critical reflection and humility, there are no compromises musically, however, because Eradicator unpack the scantling.

The new tracks were produced together with Orden Ogan mastermind Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann (Asphyx, Brainstorm, Rhapsody Of Fire, etc.), who is also responsible for mixing and mastering. The cover illustration was penned by Mario Lopez.

First single to be revealed shortly.

Influence Denied tracklisting:

"Driven By Illusion"

"Hate Preach"

"Echo Chamber"

"Influence Denied"

"5-0-1"

"Jackals To Chains"

"Mondays For Murder"

"Hypocrite"

"Descent Into Darkness"

"Anthropocene"

Lineup:

Sebastian Stöber "Seba" - guitar / vocals

Sebastian Zoppe "Zoppe" - bass

Jan-Peter Stöber "Pitti" - drums

Robert Wied "Robb" - guitar

(Photo - Tom Row)