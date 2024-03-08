Germany's FALL OF SERENITY Return With New Album This Month; "Chaos Reign" Single / Video Streaming

"Chaos Reign" is the new single from Fall Of Serenity's forthcoming new album, Open Wide, O Hell, which is set to be released on March 22nd via Lifeforce Records. CHeck out the official video below.

Fall Of Serenity are back with a new album ten years after their reunion. Their split lasted from 2009 to 2012. For the last five-four, the quintet has been preparing the release of Open Wide, O Hell. The album comes up with a good dose of surprises, and its basis still lies in melodic death metal, which is associated with the East German band founded in 1998. But a black metal impact is also to be attributed to the new song material and changes the musical face decisively. Besides, impressive melodies continue to lead Fall Of Serenity through their songs.

With the new record, the band continue where they left off in 2009. Open Wide, O Hell - after Bloodred Salvation (2006) and The Crossfire (2007) the third album of the group for Lifeforce Records - convinces with raw aggression and threatening darkness.

Tracklist:

"Thy Pathway"

"Darkness, I Command"

"I Don’t Expect I Shall Return"

"Wastelands"

"I"

"Chaos Reign"

"A Winter Song"

"To Tear the Flesh"

"… But Grim Will Follow"

"II"

"I Am the God"

