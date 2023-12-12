Germany's HIRAES Release Video For Brutal New Single “We Owe No One”

January 26, 2024 will see German melodic death metal act Hiraes – featuring former members of Dawn of Disease and Critical Mess – furiously kick off the new year with the release of their sophomore studio album, Dormant, via Napalm Records.

Following the previously shared, thunderous album opener “Through The Storm”, today, Hiraes are premiering a music video for their brand new single, the fast-paced rager “We Owe No One”. The concept for the video comes from singer Britta Görtz, and GUP Media is responsible for its realization.

The band comments about the track and video: “Catchy – groovy – thrilling! Today we present you our rebellious anthem and second single 'We Owe No One'. Embedded in an intense sound and filled with anthemic melodies that will burn themselves into your brain, the song creates a gripping sense of unity that can be transferred to our entire metal community. The track goes straight to the front and in the video we have given free rein to our creativity together with the camera team. Put the song on continuous rotation, watch the video and don't forget: We Owe No One!”

Compared to their lauded 2021 debut, Solitary, it's immediately evident that Hiraes did not only grow within their sound due to countless live appearances, but have invested more time and energy into developing their sophisticated songwriting and production, leaning further into their own unique sound profile. Due to the use of varying keys and sonic elements, Dormant is undoubtedly fresh without sacrificing the nuances that caused their first album to connect so successfully with fans.

With their very first offering, Hiraes already created an exciting new melodic death metal emergence, built upon a brutalized vocal attack, intense melodies and aggressive guitars. On Dormant, Hiraes flexes their own trademarks in an intensified way, ranging from versatile drumming, catchy riffs and hymn-like melodies to enthralling soundscapes and the impressive vocal onslaught of singer Britta Görtz. Dormant is a stirring, intense and dynamic death metal affair that is both heavily brutal and dark, yet full of melodic melancholy.

Set to be released on January 26, Dormant will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digisleeve (6page)

- 1 LP Gatefold solid royal blue

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Dormant tracklisting:

"Through The Storm"

"We Owe No One"

"Undercurrent"

"Chance To Fail"

"About Lies"

"Come Alive"

"Ocean Child"

"Nightflight"

"Red Soil"

"Dormant"

"We Owe No One" video:

"Through The Storm" video:

Hiraes are:

Britta Görtz - vocals

Lukas Kerk - guitars

Oliver Kirchner - guitars

Christian Wösten - bass

Mathias Blässe - drums

(Photo - Lisa Ulferts)