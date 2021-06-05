Germany's KAMBRIUM – New Single “Nightly Beast Mode” Released

German epic death metal brigade, Kambrium, will release of their fifth studio album, Synthetic ERA, on July 9 via Reaper Entertainment. New single and video for "Nightly Beast Mode" is streaming below.

The band states: "‘Nightly Beast Mode’ is one of our catchiest songs, reflecting the retrofuturistic feeling from films like Blade Runner in the verses, to finally culminate in an epic Power Metal chorus. In no other song do we combine so many different styles and stay true to our style. Look forward to a new catchy tune that you won't forget anytime soon!"

Kambrium are not bound by stereotypes within the metal genre; they prefer instead to tread between these expectations and find themselves equally and comfortably at home within each of the styles that they have chosen to embrace. The result is a sound, crafted with elements of death, melodic and symphonic metal - everything the heart of a metal fan desires.

The album was produced in 2020 by the band, recorded at the Kohlekeller Studio in Germany and was mastered by Tom Porcell. Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklist:

"Neon Death" (Intro)

"Cybernetic Overload"

"Shadow Construct"

"Creator Of Dreams"

"Nature, Error: 404"

"Ghost Of The Machine"

"To The Core"

"Holographic Satisfaction"

"Synthetic ERA"

"Nightly Beast Mode"

"Transcendence"

"After It All"

"Nightly Beast Mode" video:

"Cybernetic Overload" video: