Germany's KAMBRIUM Release New Single "Cybernetic Overload"; Official Video Streaming

German epic death metal brigade Kambrium recently announced the release of their fifth studio album, Synthetic ERA on July 9th via Reaper Entertainment.

Today, the band presents the first digital single, "Cybernetic Overload". The song is available on every major streaming platform now. The official music video can be viewed below.

The band states: "'Cybernetic Overload' marks the beginning of a new era for Kambrium. For the first time we combine modern, electronic elements with epic melodies! This song was written before that special time we are in right now. Due to the current situation, however, the lyrics are given a completely different weighting, as it is about the exchange of energy at concerts between the band and its fans. Stay healthy!"

Welcome to the new era of Kambrium. A new musical world will be entered. Standstill is not an option! Modern synthwave sounds meet a precisely timed drum machine, guitars become clocks of new cyber hardness and diabolic vocals fight against the bright voices of futuristic euphoria. All this encloses the familiar core of Kambrium: Epic Death Metal. This album is not just new music - it is your soundtrack for the future that you will hold in your hands!"

Tracklist:

"Neon Death" (Intro)

"Cybernetic Overload"

"Shadow Construct"

"Creator Of Dreams"

"Nature, Error: 404"

"Ghost Of The Machine"

"To The Core"

"Holographic Satisfaction"

"Synthetic ERA"

"Nightly Beast Mode"

"Transcendence"

"After It All"