Germany's KNIFE To Release Heaven Into Dust Album In August; Title Track Music Video Posted

There’s a new metal kid in town! Uprising German outfit Knife reveals a blend of speed and first wave black metal sprinkled with punk elements on their new album and Napalm Records debut, Heaven Into Dust, out August 25.

Formed in 2019, the band defied the pandemic - quickly establishing their standing in the scene with their acclaimed self-titled debut record, Knife (2021). Now, the quartet delivers the sharpest blade, obeying the authentic sound of raw extreme metal.

Unveiling the new single and title track, “Heaven Into Dust”, the hot mixture settles down in the fierce abysses of speed metal. Shredding demons against the walls, the German quartet set heaven on fire with blood-curdling screams and unstoppable drum passages, and race along with headbang-worthy guitar lines. Eating fan’s souls with their official music video, the aggression of the darkness will drive you right away.

Knife on “Heaven Into Dust”: “Bangers! The gates have been opened! A storm of raging speed metal will bring you FIRE! The Knife is back! The assault has begun! ‘Heaven Into Dust’!"

Watch the official music video for “Heaven Into Dust” below.

Fast, wild and unstoppable - German upstarts Knife deliver the sharpest speed metal!

Knife’s new album kicks off with dramatic organ tunes and unsettling whispers. Album opener “Hawks Of Hades” sets the tone for their newest chapter. Raspy punk screams rule the darkness together with an eclectic arrangement. Followed by the rousing track “Night Vision”, remarkable classic rock riffs build its foundation while unbridled drums hustle along with shredding guitars. Topped by a catchy, raw refrain, vocalist Vince Nihil fits in perfectly with the fiery demonic atmosphere. Unleashing their 80’s hard rock and heavy metal influences on songs like “With Torches They March” and “Black Oath and Spells”, they showcase the band’s skill in creating remarkable choruses, characterized by soaring vocals, scorching guitar solos and leading drum strokes. Knife keeps on rolling with dynamic changes on the album closer “No Gods in the Dark” - featuring unbending, shrieking screams dueling with shredding riffs before the instrumental finale fades out. With Heaven Into Dust, the band has truly sharpened their tools and gets the listener’s heart pumping instantly while keeping the devil’s horns alive.

Knife state on the upcoming album, Heaven Into Dust: “The black leather hounds are back! The second sonic assault is at hand. In rage and fury, the blade is swung! The Knife has returned to bring you the true sound of steel. Sent by the Gods of rock 'n' roll, there is no return. Heaven Into Dust!"

Heaven Into Dust will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Slipcase SPLATTER YELLOW GREEN - ltd. to 200 copies worldwide

- Tape Edition - RED with white print - ltd. to 200 copies worldwide

- Shirt & Jewel Case Bundle

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Heaven Into Dust tracklisting:

"Hawks Of Hades"

"Night Vision"

"Heaven Into Dust"

"Iron Sceptre"

"With Torches They March"

"Black Oath And Spells"

"The Arson Alchemist"

"A Phantom Devised"

"Realm Of Violence"

"No Gods In The Dark"

"Heaven Into Dust" video:

Knife are:

Ferli Coltello - Drums

Laz Cultro - Guitars

Vince Nihil - Vocals

Gypsy Danger - Bass

(Photo - Samira Chiara Tax)