Germany's MOTORJESUS – “Car Wars” Video Streaming
March 19, 2021, 41 minutes ago
Germany's Motorjesus play a high-octane mixture of classic heavy metal and dirty hard rock, with a tour history that includes supporting Motörhead, Anthrax, Prong and many more. Their last studio album, Race To Resurrection, hit the German Album Charts at #42 which was their highest position in Germany's Media Control Charts to date.
New album Hellbreaker is due to be released on April 9 via AFM Records. New single and video for "Car Wars" is streaming below.
Tracklisting:
“Drive Through Fire”
“Battlezone”
“Hellbreaker”
“Beyond The Grave”
“Dead Rising”
“Car Wars”
“Firebreather”
“Lawgiver”
“Black Hole Overload”
“Back To The Bullet”
"Car Wars" video:
"Hellbreaker" video:
"Dead Rising" lyric video:
