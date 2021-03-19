Germany's MOTORJESUS – “Car Wars” Video Streaming

Germany's Motorjesus play a high-octane mixture of classic heavy metal and dirty hard rock, with a tour history that includes supporting Motörhead, Anthrax, Prong and many more. Their last studio album, Race To Resurrection, hit the German Album Charts at #42 which was their highest position in Germany's Media Control Charts to date.

New album Hellbreaker is due to be released on April 9 via AFM Records. New single and video for "Car Wars" is streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Drive Through Fire”

“Battlezone”

“Hellbreaker”

“Beyond The Grave”

“Dead Rising”

“Car Wars”

“Firebreather”

“Lawgiver”

“Black Hole Overload”

“Back To The Bullet”

"Car Wars" video:

"Hellbreaker" video:

"Dead Rising" lyric video:

Check out the official Motorjesus Facebook page here for information and updates.