Germany's Summer Breeze 2024 Officially Sold Out; Limited Day Tickets Available

Summer Breeze organizers have announced that the 2024 edition of the festival, taking place August 14 - 17 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany, is official sold out.

A message states: "Summer Breeze 2024 is officially sold out! THANK YOU! There are no more tickets available in our store that allow camping and access on all festival days. Day Tickets are still available in limited quantities. We are incredibly happy and very proud that it is already clear today that we will be celebrating in such large numbers."

For complete festival details, and to pick up one of the remaining Day Tickets, head to summer-breeze.de.