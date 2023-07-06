Germany's THE HIRSCH EFFEKT To Release Urian Album In September; "Agora" Music Video Streaming

With charting at #21 in the German album charts, and formidable performances at Wacken Open Air, Full Force Festival, ArcTanGent and recently as headliners at the renowned Euroblast Festival, The Hirsch Effekt have impressively established themselves in the German progressive metal landscape.

Three years after the release of their album, Kollaps, the band marks their return with the official announcement of the the release of their upcoming full-length, entitled Urian, out September 29 via Long Branch Records.

Today, in conjunction with this announcement, the band released their new single, "Agora", alongside a brand new video. "Agora" is the second single from 'Urian', following up the release of album's title track. Find both below.

The Hirsch Effekt comments: "During stay at a vacation home in 2021, we developed a number based on a short guitar riff with acoustic guitar and electric bass. You can tell that Ilja and Nils listened to 'Californication' a lot when they were young: 'Road Trippin' was definitely in the back of their minds at the time. When Ilja's cello parts came in, however, 'Agora' drifted into another, almost Celtic atmosphere.

In terms of content, it is a very personal, autobiographical song. 'Agora' not only reflects finally arriving in the age of crises, but also a literal and genuine, humane tightness. Triggered not least by the pandemic, which lasted throughout the entire album writing phase and influenced everything, and all the lockdowns and isolations that went with it."

The Hirsch Effekt, consisting of multi-instrumentalists Nils Wittrock (i.a. vocals, guitars), Ilja John Lappin (i.a. bass, vocals) and Moritz Schmidt (drums), plays an extremely variable style of music, as well as combines various elements to the utter peak of sophistication.

The end result is nothing less than a homogenous and enormous sound monster, nearly beating your speakers to death. Although the very first impressions coalesce into an epic, aggressive, and sinister sound, there is a specific personal touch and frankness in the German lyrics. They signify authenticity and closeness and stand out as a counterpart to the musical periphery.

Pre-order/save Urian here.

Urian tracklisting:

"Agora"

"Otus"

"2054"

"Urian"

"Stegodon"

"Granica"

"Blud"

"Eristys"

"Agora" video:

"Urian":

The Hirsch Effekt are:

Nils Wittrock (Guitar, Vocals)

Ilja John Lappin (Bass, Vocals)

Moritz Schmidt (Drums, Vocals)

(Photo - Vol Vincent)