Germany's THEN COMES THE NIGHT Release "Start The Change" Single And Lyric Video

German traditional heavy metal hope, Then Comes The Night, have released their new single/video "Start The Change". Stream the song via digital platforms here, and watch the lyric video below.

- Music, Lyrics & Production by Selin Schönbeck

- Video Production by Selin Schönbeck

In 2022, Then Comes The Night released their debut album, Chapter 1, which is available on all well-known streaming platforms. Listen here.

Tracklisting:

"Opportunity"

"Go To Hell"

"Metal Meat"

"Madhouse"

"Build Your World"

"Big Fat Banker"

"Master Of Marbles"

"Death And The Maiden"

"Living After Midnight"

"Bella Ragazza"

"Mirror Of The World"

"Dear Universe"

"Burning Thumbs"

"Rock Drink 'N' Funk"

"Money And Beer"

"Arose From The Graves" video:

Lineup:

Selin Schönbeck (Vocals, Guitars)

Frank Fkey Schmidts (Guitars, Backing Vocals)

Martin Baumann (Bass, Backing Vocals)

Roland Grandpa Klein (Drums)