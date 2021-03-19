Germany's WITCHBOUND To Release New Album In April; First Single / Video "End Of Paradise" Streaming

Six years after their debut album, Tarot's Legacy, Witchbound step out of the shadows of their musical past and present a melodic metal album that will delight both previous fans and win many new ones. Check out the official video for new single and title track, "End Of Paradise", below.

End Of Paradise is available for pre-save on digital platforms found here via El Puerto Records. The album is also available as a strictly limited collector's box (only 111 copies worldwide). Pre-order here.

End Of Paradise will be released on April 30th.

Tracklist:

"Prelude"

"Battle of Kadesh"

"Interstellar Odyssey"

"End of Paradise"

"Carved in Stone"

"Flags of Freedom"

"Torquemada"

"Nevermore"

"Last Divide"

"Sea of Sorrow"

"Foreign Shores"

"Dance of the Dead"

"These Tears"

"As Long As We Can Rock"

"Our Hope"





Go to the band's official website here.