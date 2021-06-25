Germany’s ERADICATOR Issue “Echo Chamber” Video

German thrash institution Eradicator has revealed the new video "Echo Chamber." The track is the second to be revealed from the band's fifth album, Influence Denied, set for international release on July 23 via Metalville Records.

Says the band about the video, "Compared to our first single, 'Mondays For Murder,' 'Echo Chamber' shows a more melodic side of the new album, without losing any of its punch! The chorus, loaded with gang shouts, is also a tribute to the old school - the thrash metal of the '80s. Lyrically, the song is about the effects of filter bubbles on the Internet and the drift into the world of conspiracy myths. In the music video, which is the first part of a continuing story, the character portrayed by Simon Moskon (Cryptex) goes through exactly this change. In two weeks, we will release the sequel with 'Driven By Illusion'!"

Influence Denied is the sovereign consequence of the previous long-players. The band's passionate claim to raise their music to a new level results in audible joy of playing and convincing compositions: Eradicator's new work combines the sound of the San Francisco Bay Area ala Testament or Death Angel and the Teutonic elemental force of German genre greats like Kreator or Destruction. Fused with the soul of the band, the result is a massive thrash metal concoction.

With incisively authentic thrash metal and equally perceptive song lyrics, they hold a mirror up to society on their new album. Encouraged to critical reflection and humility, there are no compromises musically, however, because Eradicator unpack the scantling.

The new tracks were produced together with Orden Ogan mastermind Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann (Asphyx, Brainstorm, Rhapsody Of Fire, etc.), who is also responsible for mixing and mastering. The cover illustration was penned by Mario Lopez.

Influence Denied tracklisting:

"Driven By Illusion"

"Hate Preach"

"Echo Chamber"

"Influence Denied"

"5-0-1"

"Jackals To Chains"

"Mondays For Murder"

"Hypocrite"

"Descent Into Darkness"

"Anthropocene"

"Echo Chamber" video:

"Mondays For Murder" video:

Lineup:

Sebastian Stöber "Seba" - guitar / vocals

Sebastian Zoppe "Zoppe" - bass

Jan-Peter Stöber "Pitti" - drums

Robert Wied "Robb" - guitar

(Photo - Tom Row)