Germany’s FIREBORN Release Debut Album Reflections; Produced By DESTRUCTION’s SCHMIER

Fronted by powerhouse singer Jenny, and rounded out by Dennis, Raphael, Flo and Chris, German metal/rock act Fireborn produce unique and timeless music with strong passion, expressive vocals, and defining hooks. Despite her young age, the petite singer stands out with her hard to delicate voice, extensive vocal range, and incredible sovereignty. In 2019, Fireborn (still named Dislike Silence) played in the finals of the 37th German Rock and Pop Awards and took third place in the “Rock” category.

In winter 2021 the band visited the Little Creek Studio in Gelterkinden, Switzerland where the first album Reflections was recorded with producer Schmier (Destruction) and sound engineer V.O. Pulver (Destruction, Pro-Pain Burning Witches, The Order, Nervosa).

Schmier states, “There’s gotta be something special to arouse my interest as a music fan and as a composer and performer, something that touches my soul and gives me the chills. This really happened the first time I heard Jenny from Fireborn sing. They caught my full attention and as the band is from around my area, I offered to help with the production of their 1st album and that made me a fan, cause I’m a fan of timelessly good rock music! They play modern classic rock with a golden raspy female voice that is powerful and at the same time very fragile but always melodic and catchy. Fireborn are fresh and yet traditional. Alternative but also metal – hooks for eternity! Check them out if you adore ROCK music!”

The terrific artwork was done by the Hungarian art-wizard Gyula (Accept, Stratovarius, Wintersun, Burning Witches) and melts perfectly with the soundscapes on our first record: powerful, vibrant, atmospheric and diverse! The songs are modern and very influenced by American hard rock as well as classic rock, with a lot of atmosphere, energy and a great sense of melody! Lead singer Jenny states, “It was a true honor to work with the Hungarian cover artist Gyula, supercool to be recorded by the Swiss studio master V.O. Pulver (Burning Witches, Destruction, Nervosa) and it was exciting to get produced by Destruction mastermind Schmier (Burning Witches, Pänzer)! I am pretty sure that you will hear all the passion that we put into this album and I hope you will dig it!”

The Reflections bundle includes (order at dekoentertainment.com):

One (1) - Fireborn Reflections CD

One (1) - Fireborn Reflections T-Shirt

One (1) - 6x6 album cover flat signed by Fireborn

Tracklisting:

“Young Heart Dies”

“As Long As I Love You”

“Angel In Need”

“The Eye Of A Hurricane”

“Deep Blue Water”

“Proud And Ashamed”

“Guide You Home”

“Pack Of Wolves”

“You Seem So Far”

“Ferryman”

“Punchline”

“Malicious Rose”

“Done With You”

“Set Off”

“Done With You” video: