Germany’s NECRONOMICON Announce The Final Chapter European Headline Tour; Trailer Available

Germany’s Cult Thrashers Necronomicon - currently busy working on their 11th studio album - have announced their The Final Chapter Tour 2022 over Europe, kicking off on September 23rd in Berlin, Germany. The main support for the duration of the tour comes from 3000AD, and on select dates Strident and Stonecast. See the confirmed shows and details below along with a tour trailer.

Neconomicon recently announced their new 11th studio album in the works. Freddy, the band's frontman shares:

"Twelve songs are written and today 12.05.2022 the 13th song will be finished. Thirteen songs full of power and hardness. A wide spectrum from typical thrash metal versions over punk-heavy versions to driving midtempi songs. Next week the lyrics for the vocal parts will be written and after that Marco and Freddy will fly to Canada to record the drum parts with Rik."

Earlier, Freddy revealed on the album topics: "As the world is becoming to resemble the H.P. Lovecraft’s Necronomicon (Book of Dead) we have decided to deal with the current situation in Ukraine and in general with the topic of war and violence against children and women. Musically, I would like to tie in with The Final Chapter and deliver a wide range of song material which also means a new beginning, a new chapter of the band with Rik and Glen at the same time. Again Achim Köhler will do the mixing and mastering."

More details will be revealed soon.

Necronomicon released their latest effort, The Final Chapter, on March 26th, 2021 via El Puerto Records.