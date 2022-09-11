Germany’s NECRONOMICON Recording New Album; European Tour Kicks Off This Month

Germany’s cult thrashers Necronomicon are currently busy recording their 11th as-yet-untitled studio album. Freddy, the band's frontman and vocalist, has issued the following update:

"Rhythm guitars are now recorded and last Friday we started with the drum recording before we'll prepare for our European tour. The cover artwork is also in progress and will be finished by the end of September, as will the album. Glen will join us next week so we will be all together then. Can‘t wait to be on stage with the guys again."

The album is produced by Necronomicon. Mixing and mastering will be handled by Achim Köhler.

Freddy's previous update was as follows:

"The album includes 13 songs full of power and hardness. A wide spectrum from typical thrash metal versions over punk-heavy versions to driving midtempo songs. As the world is becoming to resemble the H.P. Lovecraft’s Necronomicon (Book of Dead) we have decided to deal with the current situation in Ukraine and in general with the topic of war and violence against children and women. Musically, I would like to tie in with The Final Chapter and deliver a wide range of song material which also means a new beginning, a new chapter of the band with Rik and Glen at the same time. Stay tuned!"

Necronomicon recently announced their The Final Chapter Tour 2022 over Europe, kicking off on September 23rd in Berlin, Germany. The main support for the duration of the tour comes from 3000AD, and on select dates Strident and Stonecast. See the confirmed shows and details below along with a tour trailer.