Germany’s NECRONOMICON To Release New Album In April; New Video "Constant To Death" Streaming

German thrash veterans Necronomicon, have conmpleted work on their 11th full-length concept album, entitled Constant To Death. The release is set for April 28th 2023 via El Puerto Records.

With their new studio album, Necronomicon embark on an explosive tightrope walk between thrash, punk and power metal. It was recorded and produced it in the band's own headquarters and mixed and mastered by Achim Köhler.

Frontman Freddy describes Constant To Death as his most modern and at the same time most personal album: "There's everything in these 12 songs, from typical Necronomicon sounds to catchy Power Metal to my musical origins of Punk."

Due to the worldwide events, the album title Constant To Death is also the main theme of the lyrics. The Russian war of aggression on Ukraine, churches and their sexual abuse, child poverty and hunger...there are very serious and sociocritical lyrics, which turn out accordingly dismal.

CHeck out the official video clip for the title track below.

Tracklist:

"Constant To Death"

"They Lie"

"Redemption"

"Stored In Blood"

"The Guilty Shepherd"

"A Voice For The Voiceless"

"Black Rain"

"Children Cry Alone"

"Bloodrush"

"Down From Above"

"The Blood Runs Red"

"Poverty Show"

"Outro"



Line-up:

Freddy - Vocals / Melody & Rhythm Guitar

Marco Lohrenz - Bass

Rik Charron - Drums

Glen Shannon - Solo Guitar