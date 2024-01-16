Germany’s SERVANT Premier "Empire Of Madness" Music Video

German black metallers, Servant, have released a video for "Empire Of Madness", taken from the band's latest album, Aetas Ascensus, released last year via MDD Records.

The video was filmed and produced by Matthias Engst in Berlin before the turn of the year. Watch below.

Aetas Ascensus tracklisting:

"Aetas Ascensus"

"Of Ascetisim And Ecstasy"

"To Crown A Beast"

"Empire Of Madness"

"Mater Hominis"

"A Spell To Dethrone"

"Prayer"

"Seven Sins To End The World"

"Licht"

"Empire Of Madness" video: