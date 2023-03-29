Germany’s STORMAGE Streaming “Deniers Of Reality” Music Video

A few days after the announcement of the new album Ashes Of Doom, Germany’s Stormage present the first "firecracker" from the new album: "Deniers Of Reality" is the name of the song and deals with missing values, selfishness, greed, war and violence, and that each individual can do something against it.

Ashes Of Doom is out on May 26 via El Puerto Records. Album presale is available on the El Puerto Records webshop.

Bassist Dirk Heggemann on the album: "The idea behind it is to address the things that are currently going out of control worldwide. The character stands as a representation for all of humanity, hoping for a helping hand through a broken window to turn everything around. That helping hand could be any one of us."

In the 20 years of their existence, the quartet from the German Sauerland has continuously honed their own style. For the upcoming fourth album Ashes Of Doom has Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann (Orden Ogan) co-producer. The result is a multifaceted, cleverly arranged power metal album, but just a touch "darker" than the rest.

Cover art by Harley Velasquez / cover layout by Nina Heggemann:

Tracklisting:

“Overture Of The Abyss”

“Beyond The Horizon”

“Deniers Of Reality”

“Fierce As A Dragon”

“Slide On Your Knees”

“Our Latest Endeavor”

“Ashes Of My Doom”

“The Spirit Never Dies”

“Blood Shot Eyes”

“Put The Hammer Down”

“Son Of Hatred”

“The Wind Will Take Us Home”

"Deniers Of Reality":